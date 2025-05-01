Sec. Rubio on the Democrat Admin Tracking American’s Speech

Marco Rubio talked about a Democrat agency set up over the past four years that censored Americans. I am almost positive he means the Global Engagement Center.

“We had an office in the Department of State whose job it was to censor Americans,” Rubio said during Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting with President Donald Trump.

“And, by the way, I’m not going to say who it is. I’ll leave it up to them. There’s at least one person at this table today who had a dossier in that building of social media posts to identify them as purveyors of disinformation. We have these dossiers. We are going to be turning those over to these individuals.”

JD Vance asked if it was him or Elon Musk. They laughed, but it probably was.

“But just think about that. The Department of State of the United States had set up an office to monitor the social media posts and commentary of American citizens, to identify them as vectors of disinformation,” Rubio continued. “When we know that the best way to combat disinformation is freedom of speech and transparency.

“We’re not going to have an office that does that.”

Democrats are a threat to democracy.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email