Megan Rapinoe Choked and Cost Women’s Soccer the Game

The Woke Women’s Soccer team lost in the 16th round against Sweden and didn’t even make the quarter-finals. Megan Rapinoe choked on a penalty kick, costing the team the game. It’s the game that eliminated them from the championships.

One might wonder if it isn’t the divisiveness, and anti-Americanism that self-congratulating Megan Rapinoe inflicted on her “team.”

Megan Rapinoe started kneeling during the National Anthem, mocking the United States she was supposed to represent. This time, the team was divided during the anthem, with some players looking angry with their hands locked behind their backs while others put their hands on their hearts.

How can you unite a team with divisive politics that doesn’t belong in sports? She thinks everything is about her.

After the L at the World Cup today, Megan Rapinoe was asked what her favorite memory of playing for US soccer was. Her response was “equal pay.”

That’s where her heart is, apparently.

Hopefully, the next women’s soccer team will be more united and more successful.

Megan Rapinoe is a clown. pic.twitter.com/d3dLTXeq5E — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 6, 2023

Rapinoe is the reason the team lost.

Not only did the anti-American WOKE woman’s soccer team lose today.

Megan Rapinoe missed a penalty kick that would have sealed the win for the USA🤣🤣🤣

Talk about a win-win pic.twitter.com/S0hYPWX77E — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) August 6, 2023

Rapinoe wants girls to play against men.

In honor of Megan Rapinoe choking – Megyn Kelly has some choice words… pic.twitter.com/P60huQ61fU — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 6, 2023

Related