Meghan Kelly trending for her coverage of the suffering victims Harry & Meghan









A total of 17.1 million people watched Meghan Markle and Prince Harry bad-mouth their racist royal family who nearly sent Meghan to her death — if you believe her. Meghan Kelly doesn't believe her:

‘She’s painting herself in adorations while she was making complaints that will be totally unreliable to 99% of people.’ US broadcaster @megynkelly says Meghan’s Oprah interview was full of contradictions and she was ‘completely unaware’ of how she sounded in the interview. pic.twitter.com/qJZB6xsz4W — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 8, 2021

The poor dears have to live in this dump:

Senior members of the Royal Family – including the Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William – were said to be locked in crisis talks over the Oprah interview.

And The Times reported overnight that the Queen had refused to sign off a prepared statement – with the monarch reportedly wanting more time to consider her response.

A royal insider told the Daily Mail that Harry had pressed the “nuclear button on his own family” with the two-hour interview.

But royal insiders claimed there was a sense of “intense personal shock and sadness” – with the palace said to be paralysed with “horror and dismay”.

A source said: “There’s a lot people want to say but no one wins with a tit-for-tat battle.”

Concerns have now been raised that this week, all senior members of the Royal Family are expected to carry out public engagements – where they could face questions about the Oprah interview.

A senior royal source told the Telegraph: “The institution needs to lead the response to this. What a sad, terrible morning.”

