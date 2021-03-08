100,000 illegal aliens flooded US border in February, Biden’s 1st full month

U.S. border agents detained nearly 100,000 illegal aliens at the U.S.-Mexico border in February, Reuters reports. There were 78,000 in January.

The figures, which have not been previously reported, show the scope of a growing illegal alien influx at the southwest border.

President Joe Biden, a far-left Democrat puppet, seeks to roll back some of the restrictive policies of former President Donald Trump. February was Biden’s first full month in office.

Last month’s total would represent the highest tally for the month of February since 2006. Many are children.

Thousands regularly pour through this small piece of wall in the video below. Biden wouldn’t complete it and the fence is there, on the ground, ready to go.

Biden, the puppet president, is obeying his leftist masters.

They are replacing you, Americans.

