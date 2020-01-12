Meghan Markle already did a voice-over for Disney when she took off for Canada

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has reportedly signed a deal with Disney to do a voice-over in exchange for a contribution to a wildlife charity of her choosing, according to Today. com.

The U.K. newspaper The Times reported the shocking announcement that the former Meghan Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, plan to “step back” as senior members of the British royal family.

The couple never spoke with the Prince’s family who found out when everyone else found out.

The Royal family is worried the couple will do a sit-down interview and will brand the British Royal Family as racist and sexist. Meghan is an extremist progressive.

THE STUDIO DEAL

The reported Disney deal has Meghan doing a voice-over in return for a donation to Elephants Without Borders, which supports wildlife conservation.

The couple plan to use their celebrity status to further their favorite charities, though some critics see the move to partner with a media company as a blemish on the royal family’s image.

They’re a Disney attraction now.

Prince Harry allegedly snubbed a Royal Marines memorial service for 11 Marines blown up by the IRA. Instead, he went to the premiere of Lion King. Video, which has just emerged shows Harry groveling to the Disney CEO, asking him to give Meghan Markle a voiceover job.

this is the extended version of that clip (audio boosted) with Harry chatting up Disney CEO Bob Iger for a job for Meghan Markle as the Duchess chats up Beyonce and Jay-Z The event was in London on Sunday July 14, 2019. (that look 😲 on Susan Iger’s face ) #Megxit pic.twitter.com/AzqjwsaoUm — not inklessPW ✩ (@inklessPW) January 12, 2020

The Times reported that the arrangement hints at the couple’s future life.

Some see this as cheapening their royal brand. One report says the royal family confronted the couple for already signing a deal with “firms including Disney.” Meghan had reportedly completed the voice-over work prior to the couple’s announcement about their change in roles. They didn’t bother to call the Queen, a 94-year-old woman who has been through so much in her life and has held up her role as Queen with dignity and devotion. Meghan and Harry notified her via Instagram. MEETING MONDAY There is a family meeting on Monday with Harry and Meghan might join via satellite from Canada if it’s convenient. In any case, it’s not likely the couple will get their salaries from the Duchy of Cornwall unless they perform some royal duties. It’s also not clear that they will keep their titles. William told a friend: “I’ve put my arm around my brother all our lives and I can’t do that anymore; we’re separate entities,” the Sunday Times reported. William continued: “I’m sad about that. All we can do, and all I can do, is try and support them and hope that the time comes when we’re all singing from the same page. I want everyone to play on the same team.” To be fair, the British press has been brutal to Meghan Markle. However, she’s separated from her family and now he doesn’t have one either. The press is also bashing Prince William, claiming he cheated on Kate with her best friend Who knows if it’s true, but he is the new punching bag for some in the press. Prince Andrew, Jeffrey Epstein’s friend, is out of the news and no longer performs any royal duties. Katie Hopkins mocked her: 4 million views #justsaying#HarryandMeghan pic.twitter.com/NiSgsR3mj5 — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) January 10, 2020 British royal Meghan signed deal with Disney: Times report https://t.co/Ol3oDXc4l3 pic.twitter.com/7Rb0Lp4VJu — Reuters (@Reuters) January 11, 2020