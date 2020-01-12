These Are the Bills Blackface Northam Plans to Fast-Track Tomorrow

GOVERNOR BLACKFACE HAS A LONG LIST OF BILLS TO FAST TRACK TOMORROW

There are several anti-gun bills and other bills Governor Northam will try to fast track tomorrow.

One gun bill requires a background check for any firearm transfer and requires the Department of State Police to establish a process for transferors of firearms to obtain such a check from licensed firearms dealers. A transferor who fails to obtain a required background check and sells the firearm to another person is guilty of a Class 1 misdemeanor. There are exceptions, such as in the case of some family members.

Another prohibits any person who is not a licensed firearms dealer from purchasing more than one handgun in a 30-day period and establishes such an offense as a Class 1 misdemeanor. There are exceptions, such as in the case of some police.

They have a Red Flag Law: It creates a procedure by which any attorney for the Commonwealth or any law-enforcement officer may apply to a general district court, circuit court, or juvenile and domestic relations district court judge or magistrate for an emergency substantial risk order to prohibit a person who poses a substantial risk of injury to himself or others from purchasing, possessing, or transporting a firearm.

One bill makes meetings of governing bodies, any locality used by government, including parks, or government buildings into gun-free zones.

They Are Passing Bills About Everything

Corporal punishment with an object will be a Class 4 misdemeanor.

Juveniles who commit felonies get an out of jail pass after serving 20 years. It provides that any person sentenced to a term of life imprisonment for a single felony offense or multiple felony offenses committed while that person was a juvenile and who has served at least 20 years of such sentence, and any person who has active sentences that total more than 20 years for a single felony offense or multiple felony offenses committed while that person was a juvenile and who has served at least 20 years of such sentences, shall be eligible for parole.

They also are interfering in redistricting.

One bill adds gender, disability, gender identity, and sexual orientation to the categories of victims whose intentional selection for a hate crime involving assault, assault, and battery, or trespass for the purpose of damaging another’s property results in a higher criminal penalty for the offense. Basically, everyone — but white people — is protected under a hate crime statute.

The list of bills is long.

THEY HAVE A CONCEALED CARRY BILL AS WELL

State Delegate Dan Helmer filed a bill this past Wednesday that would allow the Attorney General, Mark Herring, the ability to determine which states’ concealed carry permits Virginia would continue to recognize, and potentially making it almost impossible for people to protect themselves if they do not live in Virginia.

Not that they plan to let Virginians protect themselves either, law enforcement today reports.

It appears that this would include members of the military that are stationed at one of the many Virginia bases.

According to the Washington Examiner, Virginia’s current concealed carry reciprocity law recognizes every out-of-state concealed carry license. However, the new proposal from Helmer could limit the number of out-of-state concealed carry permits Virginia recognizes if Herring deems their carry permit requirements insufficient.