Meghan Markle Break from Politics

I didn’t watch the Harry and Meghan Netflix show and saw the same clips everyone else on Twitter saw. I’m not a monarchy fan, although I did enjoy The Crown. Whether it’s true or not, we cannot say. Meghan and Harry are trashing Harry’s family, which isn’t nice. That doesn’t appeal to me.

It’s not my business, except we’re stuck with these two here in the States. We’d love to see them move back to England.

Do you think Katie Hopkins nails it in the clip below? I know you don’t care. Neither do I, but I can’t take this voting for Speaker nonsense any longer.

“No-one understands how hard it is for #MeghanMarkle.” Watch #KatieHopkins explain how difficult life is for Meghan.#HarryandMeganNetflix | #GingerAndWhinger pic.twitter.com/WTSTneL8hy — 🇬🇧 Josh tweets Deeds not Words 🇬🇧 (@GestaNonVerba) December 15, 2022

Related