Chevron Sails for Venezuela, We Can’t Unleash Our Fuel But Violent Dictators Can

For four years, the US sanctioned the miserable terrorist government. Maduro is allegedly now negotiating, and in exchange, Venezuela will let Chevron resume some operations in the country and ship fuel for six months.

Venezuela has dirty crude oil. They have a terrible refinery capacity.

The US has opened up the possibility of Chevron getting back into Venezuela to do business. We traded dictator Putin for dictator Maduro. Does this policy work?

Will Chevron get boycotted? I plan to boycott them for what it’s worth. Look at how they treated their people!

