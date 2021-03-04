Meghan Markle calls the Royal Family liars as Prince Phillip, 99, ‘lies seriously ill’









In an excerpt from the Oprah interview with Great Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, Markle accuses England’s royal family of lying by “perpetuating falsehoods.” She scornfully refers to the royal family as “The Firm.”

This will be aired in the U.S. on Sunday and in England on Monday.

Winfrey asks Markel, as dramatic music plays: “How do you feel about the Palace hearing you speak your truth today?” Markle replies, “I don’t know how they could expect that after all of this time we would still just be silent if there is an active role that The Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us. … And, if that comes with risk of losing things, there is a lot that has been lost already.”

Who knows what falsehoods, but I guess we will find out Sunday.

MEGHAN AND HARRY ARE BULLIES?

Markel was accused of ‘driving out’ two PAs and shattering the confidence of another member of Kensington Palace staff. One former aide branded Prince Harry and his wife ‘outrageous bullies’ in The Times yesterday,” The Daily Mail noted.

Queen Elizabeth, who will turn 95 in April, launched an “unprecedented inquiry into allegations that the couple bullied their staff and devastating claims that the Duchess of Sussex inflicted ’emotional cruelty’ on aides who accuse her of playing the victim.”

On Wednesday night, the Palace stated that its Human Resources department will “look into” the allegations, adding that the Palace “does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace.”

A Palace spokesperson stated:

We are clearly very concerned about allegations in The Times following claims made by former staff of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Accordingly, our HR team will look into the circumstances outlined in the article. Members of staff involved at the time, including those who have left the Household, will be invited to participate to see if lessons can be learned.

The Royal Household has had a Dignity at Work policy in place for a number of years and does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace.

Piers Morgan responded to the Markle comments: Let’s be very clear: the new clip from Oprah’s whine-athon with the Sussexes shows Meghan Markle directly calling the Queen & Prince Philip liars. They are the heads of ‘The Firm’. And she’s done this as Philip [age 99] lies seriously ill in hospital. It’s an absolute disgrace.

Others say the Palace is launching a pre-emptive strike. Okay, why not if it’s true?

