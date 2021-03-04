Still no chain of custody for over 400,000 ballots in GA









Georgia officials certified their 2020 Presidential election results despite not having chain of custody documentation for 460,000 ballots.

Chain of custody documents are required by law.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger gave the election to Joe Biden with a 10,000 vote lead and over 400,000 should not have been verified.

Four months after the election, Georgia has not produced chain of custody documents for over 400, 000 vote by mail absentee ballots deposited in drop boxes.

As of March 3, only 56 of Georgia’s 159 counties have provided ballot transfer form data to The Georgia Star News.

The number of absentee by mail ballots delivered to registrars in those 56 counties total only 195,309, or 32.5 percent, of the estimated 600,000 absentee vote by mail ballots deposited in drop boxes and delivered to county registrars and counted in Georgia’s 2020 presidential election.

In the very least, Raffensperger is incompetent, and at the worst, he’s corrupt.

