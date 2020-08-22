Meghan Markle gets anti-Trump political, Piers Morgan calls for their titles

Meghan Markle spoke online yesterday in a ‘fun event’ set up by Michelle Obama. It was obvious in the clip that she wants people to vote for Joe Biden.

The Duchess of Sussex was a surprise guest on Michelle Obama’s When All Women Vote online event on Thursday, saying “we all know what’s at stake” in the upcoming U.S. election.

Meghan said, “As we look at things today, though it had taken decades longer for women of color to get the right to vote, even today we are watching so many women in different communities, who are marginalized, still struggling to see that right come to fruition, and that is – it’s just simply not okay.”

It’s just simply not happening either.

Piers Morgan said Meghan and Harry must be stripped of their titles if they’re going to be political.

Markle said a while back that she and Harry and Archie weren’t going to move to LA until President Trump was out of office. She obviously changed her mind and decided to be a voice against him.

That is a breach of protocol in the Royal family.

“They can’t remain as royals and spout off about foreign elections in such a brazenly partisan way,” Morgan said.

He added: “Last time I checked she’s still calling herself the Duchess of Sussex.”

Morgan has also called for Prince Andrew’s titles to be revoked, given the pedophile scandal surrounding him.

You’re being lectured to by a woman many consider an opportunist.

“We vote to honor those who came before us and to protect those who will come after us.” Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, joined our #CouchParty with @samanthabarry, @ValerieJarrett, @YNB, @djdiamondkuts, and @angiemartinez for an inspiring night of strong women ✨👏 pic.twitter.com/p2h7sWcJrB — When We All Vote (@WhenWeAllVote) August 21, 2020

The Queen must strip the Sussexes of their titles. They can’t remain as royals & spout off about foreign elections in such a brazenly partisan way. https://t.co/6uZ3FTbjHW — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 21, 2020

Morgan has defended his position online. The problem is that if they lose their titles, they will probably say far more embarrassing things.

Like many, you don’t seem to have understood my point. Meghan and Harry can do & say what they like, they just can’t be politically partisan & remain the Duke & Duchess of Sussex. The royals have to be publicly non-partisan. That’s the deal. https://t.co/l6Ykidvqd7 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 22, 2020

Bette Midler weighed in with her favorite word: