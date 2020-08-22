Rose McGowan and Alyssa Milano attack one another on Twitter — ugly

Actress Rose McGowan, who was made more famous by #MeToo, blasted leftist actress Alyssa Milano as a “fraud” during a public Twitter feud.

Both starred in ‘Charmed’ together in the ’90s.

McGowan harshly criticized the Democrat Party on Twitter Thursday and that set off Milano.

“What have the Democrats done to solve ANYTHING? Help the poor? No. Help black & brown people? No. Stop police brutality? No. Help children? No. You have achieved nothing. NOTHING. Why did people vote Trump? Because of you motherf–kers,” she wrote.

Milano responded:

Milano responded with more than 20 Tweets of examples, in chronological order, of the party’s alleged accomplishments. She also suggested McGowan, who accused Harvey Weinstein of rape and became one of the most prominent voices of the #MeToo movement, was a “fraud.”

“Rose and anyone bleating the same “dEmOcRaTs DoNt HeLp PeOpLe” nonsense, your lies are going to hurt people less privileged than you. It’s the kind of thing an ACTUAL fraud would do. Thousands of people are dying a day but you go on with your hyperbolic attention seeking tweets,” Milano Tweeted Friday.

Everything Milano wrote was debatable, not factual.

McGowan responded with a series of tweets, saying:

1) You stole #metoo (a brilliant communication tool, not a movement) from Tarana. You co-opted my movement, the Cultural Reset, for fame, jealous of me for outing my rapist. You made 250k per week on Charmed.

2) You threw a fit in front of the crew, yelling, ‘They don’t pay me enough to do this shit!’ Appalling behavior on the daily. I cried every time we got renewed because you made that set toxic AF. Now, get off my coattails you fucking fraud.

Milano mocked the social media mob in one Tweet, referencing McGowan’s claim that she’s – Milano — is a lie:

Pretty ballsy to start a malicious hashtag… against yourself 😂! This is actually gonna further expose how fucked up Twitter can be. The trolls are gonna be like ‘I agree with whoever started #AlyssaMilanoIsALie’ only to find out it was you 😂😂😂😂. It’s an exposé almost 😂😂. — THE Gentleman (@Abovethelaw187) August 22, 2020

#AlyssaMilanoIsALie is trending today. The Twitter user thinks it’s clever and “ballsy.” Most people would think it stupid. It invited a lot of negative responses and posts disputing her contention that Democrats have done a lot for us.

The actresses also battled recently after McGowan criticized her for supporting Biden after he was accused of sexually assaulting a staffer.