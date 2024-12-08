Meghan McCain: “Daniel Penny Did Nothing Wrong, You Lunatics”

On Friday afternoon, Meghan McCain, daughter of the late Sen. John McCain, a POW during the Vietnam War, wrote on X, “I don’t think the left fully grasps how much they are radicalizing people when a marine who saved a bunch of people on the subway from a violent person with mental illness yelling ‘someone is going to die today’ is demonized. Daniel Penny did nothing wrong, you lunatics.”

This Could Have Been Anyone

Ben Domenech, Editor of The Spectator, also wrote on X. “An America without men like him is a country comfortable with permanent decline.” He linked to this post by a former soldier who said it could have been him:

Daniel Penny is an American hero. His situation has been eating away at me and I have chosen to only talk about it in private until now. But I believe it is important that more people feel free to discuss these situations, so I may as well start with myself. The reason this… pic.twitter.com/7gXT1wYu9f — Anthony Pompliano (@APompliano) December 6, 2024

McCain’s post came just before the judge in Penny’s trial dismissed the most serious charge – second-degree manslaughter. The jury was deadlocked, and this was only done so they could throw another charge at Penny. If the trial has a hung jury, Bragg could hardly justify the expense of another trial. He has to win this one.

Penny still faces a charge of criminally negligent homicide.

The second charge is under consideration because Bragg used a disgraceful tactic to put it before the jury. District Attorney Alvin Bragg threw it in to make a conviction more likely.

Black Lives Matter Only Sees Racism in Everything

Meanwhile, members of New York’s Black Lives Matter (BLM) chapter rebuked the jury and judge assigned to Penny’s manslaughter trial, with the co-founder of the civil rights group, Hawk Newsome, saying on Friday that “white supremacy got another victory.”

Newsweek reported that Hawk Newsome told reporters outside court on Friday, “Racism is still alive and kicking in America…those among you who say that Daniel Penny is innocent have racism and bias in your heart.”

Also, Chivona Renée Newsome, who founded New York’s BLM chapter with Hawk, said that the jury, “no matter the facts, no matter the expert witnesses, no matter the people yelling on that train that day to let Jordan go, you will kill him—they will not find a white man guilty of killing a Black man in modern-day America.”

The truth is that no matter the circumstances, to the violent protesters of Black Lives Matter, white people are always guilty, and black people are always innocent. Bragg is fully sympathetic to their viewpoint.

They are threatening riots if Penny isn’t convicted. They are intimidating the jury.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email