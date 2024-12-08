Trump Will Issue J6 Pardons on Day 1

According to NBC News, President-elect Donald Trump said he is looking to issue pardons to his supporters involved in the attacks on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 as soon as his first day in office, saying those incarcerated are “living in hell.”

Trump’s comments, the most sweeping he’s made since winning the 2024 election, came during an exclusive interview with “Meet the Press” moderator Kristen Welker.

He also said that he will not seek to turn the Justice Department on his political foes and noted that some members of the House committee that investigated the Jan. 6 attack “should go to jail,” reports NBC.

On his first day in office, Trump said he would bring legal relief to the Jan. 6 rioters. He said they have been put through a “very nasty system.”

“I’m going to be acting very quickly. First day,” Trump said, adding later about their imprisonment, “they’ve been in there for years, and they’re in a filthy, disgusting place that shouldn’t even be allowed to be open.”

Trump said that there “may be some exceptions” to his pardons “if somebody was radical, crazy.”

He was asked about the 900 who weren’t violent but pled guilty. President-Elect Trump noted the prosecutors threats if they didn’t plead guilty.

“I know the system. The system’s a very corrupt system,” Trump said. “They say to a guy, ‘You’re going to go to jail for two years or for 30 years.’ And these guys are looking, their whole lives have been destroyed. For two years, they’ve been destroyed. But the system is a very nasty system.”

Charlie Kirk just posted the information:

BREAKING: President Trump tells NBC he is “most likely” to pardon J6ers on day one and warned that some members of the J6 House committee “should go to jail.” pic.twitter.com/yOQ7PH3k4x — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) December 8, 2024

