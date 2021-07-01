Meghan McCain resigns from The View, watch the nauseating moments



















RINO Republican co-host of The View, Meghan McCain, announced her resignation on Thursday morning’s show, ending her four-season run at the end of July.

“We have tried to keep her, but she is adamant that now is the right time for her to leave,” a Disney source told the Daily Mail.

You can watch her statement as she calls her horrid co-hosts “wonderful.” She wants to spend time with her baby.

McCain actually said it’s “a privilege to work against such strong, brilliant, talented broadcasters” and “talented women.”

McCain became very effusive and said it is the “greatest, most wonderful. exhilarating experience,” and she is “eternally grateful” for the “wonderful opportunity.”

A dramatic Whoopi claimed “it was quite wonderful to sit across” from McCain. Sunni was also slobbered niceties. The BS continued…its an “honor…they see the light…you bring levity…you are a ball of light,” and Joyless said McCain put her point of view forward brilliantly.

McCain also slammed misogynist males in the media picking on them.

These people are actors — bad ones.

Watch the nauseating performance:

.@MeghanMcCain announces her departure from @TheView at the end of the show’s season, saying “this was not an easy decision.” “I’m just eternally grateful to have had this opportunity here so, seriously, thank you from the absolute bottom of my heart.” https://t.co/ZiP1UTs2xu pic.twitter.com/eLuEAJ4KLT — The View (@TheView) July 1, 2021

The 36-year-old still had two years left in her contract, according to the report. She has been lashing out at the other hosts lately so maybe it’s not surprising.

The Twitter cancelratti are celebrating.

The View is an inaccurate, nasty show. Based on how bad it is, it should be off the air entirely but apparently, there are people out there who watch it.

A source told the Daily Mail that McCain’s co-hosts — Behar, Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, and Ana Navarro — were “not yet aware that Meghan has resigned.”

McCain — the daughter of the late Sen. John McCain and Cindy McCain — is married to pundit Ben Domenech since 2017. They have a baby girl named Liberty, who turns 1 year old in September.

