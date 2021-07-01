Liz Cheney gladly signs on to the 1-6 witch hunt committee



















Speaker Pelosi named Trump-hating RINO Liz Cheney to the January 6th Select Committee aimed at damaging Republicans in 2022 and 2024. It is to Trump supporters what Russiagate was to Donald Trump. Cheney wants to be part of that.

The move was not much of a surprise, since Cheney has emerged as the most prominent hater of former President Trump and his role allegedly in instigating the Jan. 6 riot.

She said she’s “honored” to be selected for the committee [and serve as a dupe of the D Party].

For Pelosi, it represents a strategic choice, as well as hateful, ensuring that Congress’s special investigation into the attack will be bipartisan, fraudulent though it is, regardless of whether Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) fills out the committee roster with Republican members.

“That gives us great confidence that we will be able to work in a nonpartisan way for the people,” Pelosi said.

McCarthy was much less enthusiastic, saying moments later that he was “shocked” that Cheney would accept the post.

He also indicated that Cheney could lose her other House committee assignments granted by the GOP conference in retaliation for accepting Pelosi’s invitation to serve on the select panel.

“I don’t know in history where someone would go get their committee assignments from the Speaker and expect to have them from the conference as well,” McCarthy said.

GOP BETRAYED BY ONE OF THEIR OWN

He further suggested that Cheney is more allied with Democrats than her own party.

We could see her running as a Democrat in 2022.

“It would seem to me since I didn’t hear from her, maybe she’s closer to [Pelosi] than us. I don’t know,” he said.

Everyone else on the committee is far-left. The committee includes Bennie Thompson (D-MS), House Administration Committee Chairwoman Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.), House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.), Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.), Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) and Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.).

McCarthy can name five Republicans but hasn’t said if or who yet.

Pelosi’s Trump hate is showing with this appointment. She hates Republicans too which makes Cheney‘s actions all the more remarkable. Meanwhile, the hundreds who did nothing more than a walk-through, a “parade-through,” the Capitol will become pawns and victims. Hate holds no quarter.

