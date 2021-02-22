Meghan McCain wants Dr. Fauci fired

Fire Dr. Fauci! A frustrated Meghan McCain wants Dr. Fauci fired. She sees him as the problem with the vaccine distribution. I don’t know if he’s responsible for that in any way, but he should go. He’s wrong much of the time.

On the day Donald Trump left, they were getting over one million vaccines out, and that’s not happening now. In New York, they want to prioritize minorities but a lot of minorities aren’t going for it so the hospitals and vaccine locations, especially in Harlem, have had to toss the expired doses.

The distribution isn’t going well in New York and Dr. Fauci is wrong a lot.

What do you think about Meghan McCain’s comment?

