Meghan says no McCain would ‘spit’ on Weaver & Schmidt ‘if they were on fire’









Meghan McCain finally came out against The Lincoln Project. She waited until after the election to say her father hated them. The fact that they were attacking Donald Trump might have had something to do with it. Their perverse behavior was apparently okay then.

In a series of tweets, she admitted the truth, allegedly.

“I’ve been very hesitant to comment but since my deceased father keeps getting invoked I will say this: John Weaver and Steve Schmidt were so despised by my Dad he made it a point to ban them from his funeral. Since 2008, no McCain would have spit on them if they were on fire.”

In a second tweet, McCain continued, “My heart goes out to the victims of John Weaver, it’s abhorrent and evil – everyone who knew that this was going on deserves to be held accountable. I hope that anyone who covered up for this never works in politics ever again.”

“What disgusts me so much is that anyone who would engage in such awful and potentially illegal behavior would use their media associations with my father to gain opportunities. My dad was betrayed by you, hated you for it, and we all know it,” McCain added.

Her mother, who helped swing Arizona to Biden, is probably going to get her payoff. Senile Joe is looking to make her an ambassador.

Related