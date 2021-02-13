This is how progressives saw Day 4 of the impeachment trial – racist!









If you’d like to know how the Progressives interpreted the slam-dunk case for the defense yesterday, check out this release I received from yet another looney far-left organization. One must wonder if they watched the same Day 4.

PEOPLE FOR THE AMERICAN WAY

People For Responds to Day 4 of Trump’s Impeachment Trial: “Trump’s lawyers put on a cynical and dishonest defense relying on racist false-equivalency arguments …”

WASHINGTON, DC—In response to arguments presented today by Donald Trump’s defense team, People For the American Way President Ben Jealous released the following statement:

“Today, Donald Trump’s lawyers put on a cynical and dishonest defense relying on racist arguments against Black Congress members and the movement for Black Lives. They hid behind tropes about law and order, as well as specious freedom of speech and constitutionality arguments, to defend his campaign of lies to incite a violent insurrection on January 6. Deceptively cut videos and distorted arguments about law and order and free speech don’t change the facts or the law. As president, Trump incited an insurrection, then failed to act. His incendiary remarks just before the attack, telling his followers to ‘go to the Capitol’ and ‘fight like hell,’ were clearly directed at inciting lawless action. His dissemination of dangerous falsehoods and conspiracy theories riled up a violent mob of his supporters, white supremacists and far-right extremists to the point of attacking police officers, hunting Congress members and their families, and ultimately killing five people. The First Amendment does not shield a U.S. president from accountability for ‘incitement of insurrection against the Republic he swore to protect.’ Senators must convict Trump for his actions or risk a future of ever more sinister threats to our democracy.”

These crazy leftist websites keep popping up almost daily.

It’s racist to them because black Democrats were also exposed as Terrence Wiliams agrees:

RACE CARD! Pres Trumps legal team exposed the Dems by showing clips of them saying “Fight like Hell” THEY ARE CALLING THE EVIDENCE RACIST because black Dems were also exposed for being hypocrites#ImpeachmentTrial is a joke raise your ✋ if you agree – https://t.co/PBBRVATOJ1 pic.twitter.com/5v35XN9cLi — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) February 13, 2021

FIGHT LIKE HELL

Trump lawyers show montage of Democrats ‘inciting violence’ by telling their supporters to ‘fight like hell’ pic.twitter.com/pXXDrHQAJI — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 12, 2021

