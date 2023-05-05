Megyn Kelly and Mark Steyn Discuss Foxweiser’s Flop Ratings

The organic boycott of Fox News continues with Megyn Kelly coining a new nickname for them, Foxweiser. While Fox led MSNBC and CNN, they are still dramatically trailing previous numbers. The nasty leaks haven’t helped them at all. They seem to have backfired, so now Foxweiser claims they didn’t okay the leaks.

Creepy Matthew Gertz of Media Matters is still posting Fox videos. He has links to the alleged “creepy” Tucker tapes on his Twitter page. His feed is absolutely vile as are his Media Matters pages. He is vicious.

Foxweiser’s putting Kayleigh McEnany on as the Fox News Tonight host next week, after they sacrificed Brian Kilmeade and Lawrence Jones to flop ratings. She’ll flop too. Fox is turning people off to their remaining hosts. They’re bench is weak to begin with.

You might enjoy today’s clip with Mark Steyn. Steyn thinks Fox will remain cratered until they devise a plausible reason for dumping the audience’s favorite host.

We know why. Foxweiser wants to be part of the ‘in’ crowd and hopes to move on from Trump supporters. They can move on, but probably not with Trump supporters. Watch:

TOTAL VIEWERS MAY 4, 2023

KEY DEMO MAY 4, 2023

