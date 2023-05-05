Wagner Group Is Advancing in Bakhmut Despite Earlier Internet Rant

According to Donbass Devushka, despite Yevgeniy Prigozhin, owner of the Wagner Group, ranting online that he was going to pull out of Bakhmut due to ammo shortages, units of PM Wagner advanced in various directions up to 170 meters and occupied 59,500 square meters of Bakhmut.

The head of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, asked Yevgeny Prigozhin and the top authorities of the RF Ministry of Defense not to disagree on the Internet and to resolve the issue through internal communication channels.

Prigozhin lost over a hundred men in one day and was raging mad.

🇷🇺”Fighters of the PMC Wagner who died today, the blood is still fresh. Film them all.” The head of the PMC Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, is mad as hell at the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, at the leadership of the Russian Federation.https://t.co/0tDFJmvXCX pic.twitter.com/FurY0Q4epi — Sinnaig (@Sinnaig) May 5, 2023

BREAKING: Leader of Wagner Group Launches Rare Attack on Russian Government A new graphic video (displayed in black and white to obscure the dead bodies) depicts Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner Group, aggressively criticizing key members of the Russian government,… pic.twitter.com/hSqOOqjfwd — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 5, 2023

