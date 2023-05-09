Megyn Kelly Explains What’s Happening as Fox Ratings Collapse

Fox News will not free Tucker. Megyn Kelly explains in the clip below that there is only one way to free him. Fox will continue to silence Tucker unless fans boycott the channel!
As Megyn Kelly centers her podcast around Tucker Carlson almost daily, Brett Favre has called for a boycott of Fox News. Sharing a clip of ex-Fox News star Megyn Kelly urging the network’s viewers to ditch Fox for “silencing” Carlson, the Hall of Fame quarterback doubled down on Kelly’s message. “I’m with Tucker,” Favre tweeted. “Time to boycott Fox until they come to their senses and let the man speak.”
Megyn Kelly reports that Fox wants to keep Tucker silent for 20 months, as we reported. Tucker’s friend said Tucker is preparing to go DefCon, and he knows where the bodies are buried. They want a boycott of primetime. She’s very supportive of Tucker and elaborates on what is going on.
Tucker is considering starting a rival news network.
No one will tell Tucker why he was fired, and they didn’t argue cause because they haven’t fired him, and they’re paying him. They don’t have cause, but Fox wants him silenced.
The only way to free him is to make it too miserable for Fox to silence him.
ABYSMAL RATINGS CONTINUE
Lawrence Jones guest hosted Fox News Tonight in place of Tucker Carlson. He came in third place Friday night in the key 25-54 age demographic with 90,000 demo viewers. MSNBC led the hour with 145,000 demo viewers, while CNN came in second with 99,000 demo viewers.
It’s sad for Lawrence Jones and Brian Kilmeade, who preceded him. They’re nice people, and Fox puts them in a terrible position. Now it’s Kayleigh McEnany who is hung out to dry.
Chris Hayes on MSNBC took the lead in the 8 pm hour, which never happens. It’s a terrible show.
Fox led in primetime with total viewers but only with an average of 1.38 million viewers, and MSNBC was a close second with 1.32 million viewers. MSNBC led in the demo at 8 pm with a paltry 145,000 viewers. Boring Anderson Cooper at CNN beat Fox in the demo at 99,000 to Fox’s 90,000. Fox led the Demo in primetime for the night but with paltry numbers.
Other Fox primetime shows are crashing too, which makes me believe this is an organic boycott by the Night viewers.
TOTAL VIEWERS FRIDAY, MAY 5, 2023
|6p
|SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:
1561
|SITUATION ROOM:
568
|BEAT W/ARI MELBER:
1384
|RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:
246
|ELIZABETH VARGAS REPORTS:
51
|7p
|JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:
1809
|ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:
605
|REIDOUT:
1150
|ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:
307
|ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:
33
|8p
|FOX NEWS TONIGHT:
1284
|ANDERSON COOPER 360:
476
|ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:
1369
|ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:
426
|CUOMO:
112
|9p
|HANNITY:
1577
|ANDERSON COOPER 360:
413
|ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:
1444
|PRIME NEWS:
269
|DAN ABRAMS LIVE:
71
|10p
|INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:
1276
|TALKING TO CHRIS WALLACE:
320
|11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:
1156
|GREG KELLY REPORTS:
300
|BANFIELD:
72
|11p
|GUTFELD!:
1445
|CNN TONIGHT:
269
|11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:
865
|ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:
212
|CUOMO:
38
KEY DEMO
|6p
|SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:
136
|SITUATION ROOM:
104
|BEAT W/ARI MELBER:
145
|RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:
24
|ELIZABETH VARGAS REPORTS:
23
|7p
|JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:
94
|ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:
126
|REIDOUT:
123
|ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:
28
|ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:
6
|8p
|FOX NEWS TONIGHT:
90
|ANDERSON COOPER 360:
99
|ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:
145
|ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:
30
|CUOMO:
11
|9p
|HANNITY:
100
|ANDERSON COOPER 360:
69
|ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:
144
|PRIME NEWS:
21
|DAN ABRAMS LIVE:
14
|10p
|INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:
94
|TALKING TO CHRIS WALLACE:
62
|11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:
125
|GREG KELLY REPORTS:
28
|BANFIELD:
15
|11p
|GUTFELD!:
196
|CNN TONIGHT:
57
|11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:
88
|ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:
21
|CUOMO:
6
FOX is in free fall, but Tucker can make things a lot worse for FOX. Since FOX is paying his salary, Tucker needs to “Volunteer” as a Media Consultant for the Trump Campaign. That would make Lachlan Murdoch’s head explode!
Then imagine Tucker in charge at the FCC.