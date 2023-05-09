Megyn Kelly Explains What’s Happening as Fox Ratings Collapse

Fox News will not free Tucker. Megyn Kelly explains in the clip below that there is only one way to free him. Fox will continue to silence Tucker unless fans boycott the channel!

As Megyn Kelly centers her podcast around Tucker Carlson almost daily, Brett Favre has called for a boycott of Fox News. Sharing a clip of ex-Fox News star Megyn Kelly urging the network’s viewers to ditch Fox for “silencing” Carlson, the Hall of Fame quarterback doubled down on Kelly’s message. “I’m with Tucker,” Favre tweeted. “Time to boycott Fox until they come to their senses and let the man speak.”

FREE TUCKER!

Megyn Kelly reports that Fox wants to keep Tucker silent for 20 months, as we reported. Tucker’s friend said Tucker is preparing to go DefCon, and he knows where the bodies are buried. They want a boycott of primetime. She’s very supportive of Tucker and elaborates on what is going on.

Tucker is considering starting a rival news network.

No one will tell Tucker why he was fired, and they didn’t argue cause because they haven’t fired him, and they’re paying him. They don’t have cause, but Fox wants him silenced.

The only way to free him is to make it too miserable for Fox to silence him.

ABYSMAL RATINGS CONTINUE

Free Tucker!

Lawrence Jones guest hosted Fox News Tonight in place of Tucker Carlson. He came in third place Friday night in the key 25-54 age demographic with 90,000 demo viewers. MSNBC led the hour with 145,000 demo viewers, while CNN came in second with 99,000 demo viewers.

It’s sad for Lawrence Jones and Brian Kilmeade, who preceded him. They’re nice people, and Fox puts them in a terrible position. Now it’s Kayleigh McEnany who is hung out to dry.

Chris Hayes on MSNBC took the lead in the 8 pm hour, which never happens. It’s a terrible show.

Fox led in primetime with total viewers but only with an average of 1.38 million viewers, and MSNBC was a close second with 1.32 million viewers. MSNBC led in the demo at 8 pm with a paltry 145,000 viewers. Boring Anderson Cooper at CNN beat Fox in the demo at 99,000 to Fox’s 90,000. Fox led the Demo in primetime for the night but with paltry numbers.

Other Fox primetime shows are crashing too, which makes me believe this is an organic boycott by the Night viewers.

TOTAL VIEWERS FRIDAY, MAY 5, 2023

6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

1561 SITUATION ROOM:

568 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1384 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

246 ELIZABETH VARGAS REPORTS:

51 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

1809 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

605 REIDOUT:

1150 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

307 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

33 8p FOX NEWS TONIGHT:

1284 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

476 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1369 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

426 CUOMO:

112 9p HANNITY:

1577 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

413 ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:

1444 PRIME NEWS:

269 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

71 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

1276 TALKING TO CHRIS WALLACE:

320 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

1156 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

300 BANFIELD:

72 11p GUTFELD!:

1445 CNN TONIGHT:

269 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

865 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

212 CUOMO:

38

KEY DEMO

6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

136 SITUATION ROOM:

104 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

145 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

24 ELIZABETH VARGAS REPORTS:

23 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

94 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

126 REIDOUT:

123 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

28 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

6 8p FOX NEWS TONIGHT:

90 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

99 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

145 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

30 CUOMO:

11 9p HANNITY:

100 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

69 ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:

144 PRIME NEWS:

21 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

14 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

94 TALKING TO CHRIS WALLACE:

62 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

125 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

28 BANFIELD:

15 11p GUTFELD!:

196 CNN TONIGHT:

57 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

88 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

21 CUOMO:

6

Related