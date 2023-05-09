“Most Hippie Town” to Outlaw Drugs After Lives Were Destroyed

The NY Post reports that Bellingham, the ‘Most Hippie Town” in the leftist state of Washington, will outlaw drugs. This is only after OD’s in the streets and the fentanyl death of a 5-year-old girl.

Voters and leadership have blood on their hands for allowing hard drugs in the first place. Biden and his team have blood on their hands. They sent the message that it was okay to take hard drugs. They could have used their common sense and prevented this horror.

These same voters decriminalized drugs, calling themselves liberals. They’re not liberals; they’re progressives with no boundaries.

Cascadia Daily News notes that Fentanyl instantly addicts people and has taken a terrible toll on families.

Through April 12 of this year, the Bellingham Fire Department has responded to 223 overdoses, or 2.2 per day on average, Fire Chief Bill Hewett said. The rate was 1.3 overdose calls a day in the first three months of 2022, reports Cascadia, along with horror stories of what people are dealing with.

The decision follows a series of crises that included a 5-year-old girl who overdosed and died, and another in which a man died – and his body was left on a untouched for 12 hours before it was addressed, reports WND.

Edwin Williams, a city council member, explained, “A man was sitting on the curb in a parking lot with his head bowed, right out in the open … and a police officer told me that he had been dead for at least 12 hours.

“It shocked me to my core.”

It’s too bad they need to see this before they act!

In one horror story at Cascadia Daily News, the teen girl told her parents she tried fentanyl once and was addicted. She’d now get fentanyl wherever and however she could. Fentanyl only costs $2 a pop. A pop smaller than a dime can kill.

THE COUNTRY IS AWASH WITH FENTANYL AND OTHER HARD DRUGS

Millenium Health researchers say that the US is now blanketed in fentanyl. They detect a ninefold rise across the west. Fentanyl and its imitations have taken hold nationwide.

This is due to the open borders. All fentanyl comes from cartels that get the ingredients from China.

Fentanyl shows up in ever more urine tests across the western United States. The deadly opioid has fully spread from the East to West Coast.

Eric Dawson, the vice president of clinical affairs at Millennium Health, said his researchers had seen a 146 percent increase in positive fentanyl tests nationwide between 2019 and 2022.

The most significant rises were seen along the Pacific coast and mountain regions, which respectively saw 900 percent and 875 percent increases in detections of the powerful synthetic opioid.

There are two solutions for most of this: close the border and enforce laws against this.

