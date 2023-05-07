Tucker’s Team Is “Preparing for War” with Fox

Sources close to Carlson told Axios that Tucker Carlson is preparing to force Fox News to let him work for or create a right-wing rival network.

This move comes after Fox News let Carlson go. Since then, ratings have nosedived in primetime, especially in his time slot. Friday was just as bad as previous days.

Fox seems to think they can silence Tucker, who happens to be quite wealthy. Megyn Kelly told him to “forfeit the pay.”

Brian Stelter said on Twitter, “Carlson is subject to a “pay or play” clause, which means Fox doesn’t have to “play” him on air, they just have to pay him for the remainder of his contract. That’s what the exit negotiation is about: Will Fox let him out on relatively permissive terms?”

Megyn Kelly responded to his tweet, saying, “Tucker should walk away & forfeit the pay. Let Fox take him to court over the sole issue of silencing him for the rest of the election season (!)-the man they fired & smeared relentlessly while he stayed silent. See how their dwindling audience repays them for that.”

Tucker has allegedly talked to Newsmax, Rumble, and Elon Musk about a possible future together.

An organized effort to damage Tucker’s reputation spewed from the pages of the NY Times and Media Matters with behind-the-scenes Fox News Clips. Fox claims they have nothing to do with it.

Tucker Silenced?

It is rumored that Fox wants to pay him to not work. Fox News didn’t think this through when they ‘fired’ him. Tucker won’t do that.

Tucker’s’s fired but only from on-air appearances. Fox still holds his contract.

Fox certainly underestimated his appeal and the number of people who follow him. they underestimated his will.

Carlson’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, told Axios that “the idea that anyone is going to silence Tucker and prevent him from speaking to his audience is beyond preposterous.”

Some, like Megyn Kelly and Victor Davis Hanson, believe this organic boycott of Fox is an existential threat to the network.

Axios has learned Carlson is busy plotting a media empire of his own. But he needs Fox to let him out of his contract, which expires in January 2025 — after the presidential election. We’re told Carlson has been contacted by outlets — including the right-wing Rumble and Newsmax — that offered to pay him more than his Fox contract.

Behind the scenes, Axios discovered that Carlson even had a conversation with Elon Musk about potentially working together, although specifics were not discussed. Additionally, Carlson is considering the establishment of a direct-to-consumer media outlet, following the blueprint laid out by his predecessor in his Fox slot, Bill O’Reilly.

Shortly after he left Fox News, Carlson posted a Twitter video at 8 p.m. ET, the same time as his former show, criticizing mainstream media’s dishonesty. He added, “See you soon.”

According to Axios, a source close to Carlson said that Tucker “knows where a lot of bodies are buried and is ready to start drawing a map.” The source spoke off the record.

There is little question that Carlson supporters will follow his lead. They will go after Fox if the suits at the network continue the path they’re on. According to Insider, he is mobilizing his allies. His team is “preparing for war.” He wants out of the contract.

Prediction: If they actually try to keep Tucker Carlson muzzled through the 2024 election, it will backfire spectacuarly 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/mD2CQXht3M — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) May 7, 2023

Related