Mel Gibson Writes a Strong Letter of Support to Archbishop Vigano

Last week, Pope Francis excommunicated Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano, accusing him of schism. Archbishop Vigano responded by accusing the pope of heresy and schism.

Why didn’t the pope let him keep some of his authority or at least let him receive communion? The Archbishop was a loyal and respected servant of God for decades.

In the Catholic Church, the pope is the final word, but sometimes, the pope is wrong, not in matters of faith and doctrine. For example, popes were wrong during the Inquisition.

This pope is more political than religious. He has a flock of 1.4 billion Catholics he is trying to turn into globalist collectivists.

The pope excommunicated conservative servants of God but has nothing but praise for people like Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi, who support the abortion of children to the moment of birth.

On an interesting side note, not totally unrelated, Robert Downey Jr. has left Hollywood and the Woke to join Mel Gibson’s studio.

Gibson’s letter to Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò appeared first on the website of Italian journalist Aldo Maria Valli.

Dear Archbishop,

I’m sure you expected nothing else from Jorge Bergoglio. I know that you know he has no authority whatsoever – so I’m not sure how this will effect you going forward- I hope you will continue to say mass & receive the sacraments yourself – it really is a badge of honor to be shunned by the false, post conciliar church.

You have my sympathies that you suffer publicly this grave injustice.

To me & many others you are a most courageous Hero. As always, you have hit the nail on the head regarding the illegitimacy of Francis.

You express the core problems with the institution that has eclipsed the true church & I applaud your courage in expressing that, but more than that in maintaining fidelity to the true church!

You are a modern day Athanasius! I have all respect for the way you defend Christ & his church. I agree with you 100% that the post conciliar church of Vatican II is a counterfeit church.

This is why I built a Catholic Church that only worships traditionally. You are welcome to come & say mass there anytime.

Of course being called a schismatic & being excommunicated by Jorge Bergoglio is like a badge of honor when you consider he is a total apostate & expels you from a false institution.

Remember that true schism requires innovation, something you have not done but something that Bergoglio does with every breath He, therefore, is the schismatic! However he already ipso facto excommunicated himself by his many public heresies (canon 188 in the 1917 code). A

As you already know he has no power to excommunicate you because he is not even a Catholic. So rejoice! I am with you & I hope Bergoglio excommunicates me from his false church also. Bergoglio & his cohorts have the clothes & the buildings, but you have the faith.

God bless & keep you. If you need anything just ask I will try my best to help.

With admiration & undying respect. Mel Gibson