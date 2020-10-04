Flashback! Joe’s eulogy for his good friend, former Cyclops Sen Byrd

Joe Biden was a good friend of the late Senator Robert C. Byrd. He eulogized Byrd at his funeral, claiming ‘Bob’ “elevated” the Senate. Biden left out the part where Byrd “exalted” the KKK. He called former KKK Byrd the “embodiment” of his state. [You had to be a Democrat to be a member of the KKK]

Watch and notice Gillibrand behind him (note how Joe sounded before he became senile):

Joe Biden delivered a eulogy for former KKK “Exalted Cyclops” leader Robert Byrd. Biden called the segregationist a “mentor,” a “guide,” and a “friend.” Byrd once recruited and led a KKK chapter with 150 members. pic.twitter.com/gcOlww8i0q — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 1, 2020

Biden also eulogized Strom Thurmond, a segregationist, one of many who Biden befriended. Thurmond and other segregationists gave Biden his start and pushed him into the Senate.

Robert Byrd, a much-admired, adored even, Democrat was an exalted Cyclops and Kleagle, a recruiter, in the KKK. He oversaw 150 other KKKers.

MAYBE HE CHANGED

As the winds of change nearly knocked him over, Byrd decided to say, ah geez, I’m sorry and was accepted with open arms by Democrats, including Nancy Pelosi.

Maybe Byrd changed, but don’t forget, Republicans can’t be forgiven for a thing. And, the fact is, these Democrats dragged out the misery brought upon anyone who happened to have black skin.

Biden also praised unrepentant segregationists, the late-Sens. James Eastland (D-MS) and Herman Talmadge (D-GA). They helped him get ahead as well.

One of the most despicable men on earth was the late Governor George Wallace who blocked black youth from entering the University of Alabama. Biden has a long history of invoking and at times, praising the late-Alabama governor.

BIDEN REALLY REALLY LIKE DEM GEORGE WALLACE

“I think the Democratic Party could stand a liberal George Wallace — someone who’s not afraid to stand up and offend people, someone who wouldn’t pander but would say what the American people know in their gut is right,” Biden told the Philadelphia Inquirer in 1975 when discussing why liberals should not “apologize for locking up criminals.”

Wallace said, “segregation now, segregation tomorrow, segregation forever” in his 1963 inaugural address.

Biden invoked Byrd when he objected to busing and when he ran for president the first time.

As he traveled the South in 1986 and 1987, Biden not only downplayed his support for civil rights, but also made frequent references to Wallace. In April 1987, Biden even reportedly tried to court an Alabama audience by boasting about how Wallace had honored him with an award.

“Biden talked of his sympathy for the South; bragged of an award he had received from George Wallace in 1973 and said “we [Delawareans] were on the South’s side in the Civil War,” as reported by the Inquirer in September of that year.

Apart from openly touting “his sympathy for the South” and the accolade bestowed by Wallace, Biden also bragged the Alabama governor heaped praise on his capabilities as a politician.

“Sen. Joseph Biden of Delaware … tells Southerners that the lower half of his state is culturally part of Dixie,” the Detroit Free Press reported in May 1987. “He reminds them that former Alabama Gov. George Wallace praised him as one of the outstanding young politicians of America.”