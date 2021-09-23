Melbourne police new tactic is to fire rubber bullets into protesters

The trade unions in Victoria have protested lockdowns, masks, and vaccine passports for three days running. The police have been very violent in attempting to stop the protests. Unfortunately, most Aussies agree with the violent police responses.

The Melbourne, Victoria lockdowns have been extensive and brutal. It’s been surprising to see how patient the Aussies have been. The Premier and his tyrannical comrades had a COVID-ZERO policy which was absurd, of course.

He finally came up with all the rules needed for Aussies to regain freedom. They had to be vaxxed and that probably meant a booster down the road. They would also have vaccine passports in order to work, go to stores, events, anything.

The workers in the trade unions have had enough and say they will protest every day for two weeks.

Andrews promised revenge.

They are being labeled “disgraceful and disrespectful” for going to a war memorial on the third day of the protest. They went there because the military fought for freedom and Australian ‘leaders’ are giving their freedoms away.

The police were there with their rubber bullets and clubs.

The police triggered a ‘no-fly zone’ in the Melbourne metropolitan area to keep media from flying helicopters over the violent police actions.

One construction worker was fired for attending a Melbourne protest. He said he is left-wing and is vaccinated himself but supports freedom of choice. He was also angry about work conditions. The union allegedly wanted him fired.

“I went there to support the blokes, to support freedom and to support freedom of choice,” said the worker, who requested anonymity as he feared repercussions.

The unions are in bed with the leftist government.

Watch the clips:

One man who was bleeding profusely said his skull was cracked by the police.

 


