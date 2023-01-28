Memphis Braces for Riots – The Tape Is Out – UPDATE

UPDATE: THE TAPE IS OUT
A state of emergency has been called, and Gov. Kemp has called up 1,000 troops.
Antifa is planning riots.
The video appears to show five officers beating Tyre Nichols as he is collapsed on the ground.
BREAKING: Tyre Nichols video released in Memphis (AUDIO FIXED) pic.twitter.com/3xtYrLgUH2
— Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 28, 2023
ORIGINAL STORY
Five Memphis cops involved in the killing of Tyre Nichols, 29, have been indicted on charges that include kidnapping and murder. Nichols died after being pulled over for a traffic stop on January 7.
“A confrontation occurred,” Nichols fled on foot, and then “another confrontation occurred,” police said. He was taken to the hospital, where he died three days later.
The tape must be terrible since authorities are calling for calm.
“Officials in Memphis have braced for potential civil unrest and have called for peaceful protests ahead of video of the fatal police encounter that’s expected to be publicly released Friday,” reports CNN. “The local school district also canceled all after-school activities Friday in the ‘interest of public safety.'”
The five officers charged in conjunction with Nichols’ death—all now fired from the Memphis Police Department—are Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Justin Smith, Emmitt Martin III, and Desmond Mills Jr. They have each been charged with one count of second-degree murder, one count of aggravated assault–acting in concert, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, two counts of official misconduct, and one count of official oppression.
How could they have done such a thing – five men – and no one said to stop?
Race usually doesn’t matter in these types of situations. It also doesn’t make it a systemic problem. People are already race-baiting, mostly white leftists.
Tyre Nichols’ mother called for peaceful protests when the tape came out of the five black policemen charged with second-degree murder and kidnapping in the killing of Tyre. She said that burning cities they have to live in is not what Trye stands for.
Tyre Nichols Mom is calling for peace when people see the video that releases later today. She says burning down cities is NOT what her family stands for! pic.twitter.com/53DZTNcT4B
— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 27, 2023
Tyre called out for his mom.
“I was feeling my son’s pain when they were beating him to death”
RowVaughn Wells, the mother of Tyre Nichols, discusses Nichols reportedly calling out for her during a deadly beating by Memphis police officers that was captured on video https://t.co/zmvxRpT0Fo pic.twitter.com/7zcLkou781
— CNN (@CNN) January 27, 2023
The tape will be very disturbing.
The Memphis Police Chief has stated that the video of Tyre Nichols being beaten by police officers is equally, if not more, disturbing than the 1991 police beating of Rodney King, which sparked riots in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/HtgmV0DiSy
— Frisch Report (@FrischReport) January 27, 2023
Well it didn’t take long for the local ambulance chaser to arrive on the scene.
I could use another big screen TV. Do I know anybody in Memphis?
I watched all four videos and a considerable amount of time was spent trying to restrain the guy. There was a taser involved but I couldn’t tell if had been deployed.
It seems rather odd that it was three days later that he died, in the hospital. This was about three weeks ago and there isn’t an autopsy.
The protests seem to be quite small, considering. For all their complaints about police in general, why don’t they take it upon themselves to join the department. But it seems you have malcontents who only want to kvetch.
There’s probably a lot more involved than we are being told. There was probably some history involved. Then, exactly what did Nichols die of. We know that George Floyd would have died no matter what from the drugs in his system. I think it’s telling that all five cops are Black and People want to riot. Over What? All five are going to Trial. You only riot if the Trail is a miscarriage of Justice! You don’t riot to try and influence the out come of a Trail. Riots will only give the Cops a means to appeal. And where will they riot? It will be in Black neighborhoods where they will destroy Black Businesses. And Blacks wonder why everyone else thinks they are stupid!
Update: I just saw the tape. It was brutal, but it started with Resisting Arrest! I have a hard fast rule, Resist Arrest and all bets that you won’t end up in the Hospital or the Morgue are off.
A lot of audio was missing. What I saw were a bunch of enraged Cops, Something Triggered Them. Maybe we will find out what. My take is the Guy was on drugs. He did something really bad and knew he was doing to Jail. He panicked and the result was death by cop! In all likelihood Nichols would be alive if he didn’t resist arrest.
That Said, the cops need to go to Jail. People need to learn that the Cops will always win; unless you travel with a well armed private Army. Even then they will eventually win! A problem is too many people see the cops going to jail as a win for them. There are Experienced Cops who can beat the crap out of you without killing you! Resisting Arrest is a crap shoot!
DON’T RESIST ARREST! If you get pulled over call someone immediately, preferably your lawyer and at least leave a message. Then call 911 so there is a record that you are being stopped in case the cop is winging it. Try to pull over in a well lite area, especially a Police Station, Fire Station, or Hospital. Many Years ago, I called the Sheriff’s Office on my CB and the cop turned off his lights and disappeared. Back then Sheriff’s offices monitored CB 9. My Mother was friends with the Sheriff’s Wife. It’s good to be known by your local Sheriff’s Office. If you have a Dash Cam, most Cops will be very polite unless you screw with them.
Five black cops killed a black man.
They will blame white people anyway.
People find common ground when they realize the greatest enemy is within.