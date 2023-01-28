Memphis Braces for Riots – The Tape Is Out – UPDATE

UPDATE: THE TAPE IS OUT

A state of emergency has been called, and Gov. Kemp has called up 1,000 troops.

Antifa is planning riots.

The video appears to show five officers beating Tyre Nichols as he is collapsed on the ground.

BREAKING: Tyre Nichols video released in Memphis (AUDIO FIXED) pic.twitter.com/3xtYrLgUH2 — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 28, 2023

ORIGINAL STORY

Five Memphis cops involved in the killing of Tyre Nichols, 29, have been indicted on charges that include kidnapping and murder. Nichols died after being pulled over for a traffic stop on January 7.

“A confrontation occurred,” Nichols fled on foot, and then “another confrontation occurred,” police said. He was taken to the hospital, where he died three days later.

The tape must be terrible since authorities are calling for calm.

“Officials in Memphis have braced for potential civil unrest and have called for peaceful protests ahead of video of the fatal police encounter that’s expected to be publicly released Friday,” reports CNN. “The local school district also canceled all after-school activities Friday in the ‘interest of public safety.'”

The five officers charged in conjunction with Nichols’ death—all now fired from the Memphis Police Department—are Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Justin Smith, Emmitt Martin III, and Desmond Mills Jr. They have each been charged with one count of second-degree murder, one count of aggravated assault–acting in concert, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, two counts of official misconduct, and one count of official oppression.

How could they have done such a thing – five men – and no one said to stop?

Race usually doesn’t matter in these types of situations. It also doesn’t make it a systemic problem. People are already race-baiting, mostly white leftists.

Tyre Nichols’ mother called for peaceful protests when the tape came out of the five black policemen charged with second-degree murder and kidnapping in the killing of Tyre. She said that burning cities they have to live in is not what Trye stands for.

Tyre Nichols Mom is calling for peace when people see the video that releases later today. She says burning down cities is NOT what her family stands for! pic.twitter.com/53DZTNcT4B — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 27, 2023

Tyre called out for his mom.

“I was feeling my son’s pain when they were beating him to death” RowVaughn Wells, the mother of Tyre Nichols, discusses Nichols reportedly calling out for her during a deadly beating by Memphis police officers that was captured on video https://t.co/zmvxRpT0Fo pic.twitter.com/7zcLkou781 — CNN (@CNN) January 27, 2023

The tape will be very disturbing.

The Memphis Police Chief has stated that the video of Tyre Nichols being beaten by police officers is equally, if not more, disturbing than the 1991 police beating of Rodney King, which sparked riots in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/HtgmV0DiSy — Frisch Report (@FrischReport) January 27, 2023

Related