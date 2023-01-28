Sobbing Google Employees Are “Angry and Sad” Over Layoffs

Google just informed 12,000 people, 6% of the google workforce that they were out of work. A Google engineer said survivors of the recent mass layoffs cried in meetings on the day of the firings. I’d cry too if I left a job like the one depicted in the clip below. It’s a wonder any work gets done.

In video calls that day, “some of the folks were sobbing, they were drying their eyes,” the employee, an engineer for Google on the East Coast, said.

Two engineers told Insider some remaining staff are worried about further job cuts. The surviving staff were “angry and sad” and thought Google was different.

“This is just another big company,” he said. “Now, anything that used to feel special or like you really were a part of a mission — not just a big money-making machine — that feeling is I think gone.”

No one is entitled to a job and companies have to make money. Maybe the employees should be angry and sad over our corrupt and incompetent administration currently damaging the economy.

What it’s like to work at Google. pic.twitter.com/gVbZS9wlaC — Catch Up (@CatchUpNetwork) January 24, 2023

