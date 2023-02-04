NEW: Hunter Offered to Sell Intelligence About Russian Oligarchs

A newly uncovered email ties Hunter Biden’s business dealings to access to classified information. The email from 2011 indicates that the president’s son was attempting to sell intelligence on Russian oligarchs. The question is, how did Hunter get access to this delicate information?

Hunter could have obtained access from the Wilmington home where Joe Biden stored intelligence briefings. Hunter rented the home from his father for $50,000 a month.

The New York Post reports:

“Documents dating back to 2011 on his notorious “laptop from hell” showed Hunter offered to sell intelligence on Russian oligarchs to the US aluminum firm Alcoa Inc. for $55,000, according to The Post’s exclusive October 2021 report.

“As his father served as former President Barack Obama’s second-in-command, Hunter Biden offered to provide a “statistical analysis of political and corporate risks, elite networks associated with Oleg Deripaska, the Russian CEO of Basic Element company and United company, RUSAL,” which had just signed a metal supply agreement with Alcoa.

“Hunter Biden also offered the company a “list of elites of similar rank in Russia, map of [Deripaska’s] networks based on frequency of interaction with selected elites and countries.”

Hunter had access:

“The deeply detailed proposal has come under sharp scrutiny given recent revelations that Hunter Biden had access to the Delaware lake-front home where secret papers from his father’s time as vice president were discovered in a garage, basement, and library — combined with Republicans taking control of the House of Representatives.”

The Other Suspicious Email

Before this revelation, as we reported, Miranda Devine picked out another suspicious email. The document, which Hunter sent to his business partner, Devon Archer, is detailed and remarkably prescient. It appears to have come from a presidential briefing or other classified document.

It listed 22 points that were highly well-informed. It’s not likely that Biden’s drug-addled son came up with it on his own.

The noose is tightening, and Republicans plan to investigate thoroughly.

