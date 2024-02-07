MEMRi Can’t Find a US Mosque Sermon Denouncing Oct 7 Attacks

According to MEMRI researchers, who constantly monitor Islamic sermons and statements from Muslim religious and political leaders across the U.S., they have not found a single sermon denouncing Hamas or the October 7th attacks, Bare Naked Islam reports.

The attacks on Israel are an existential crisis, and we know what they will do if they feel they have no recourse. In any case, the US is next. They hate us equally.

These sermons and statements reflect the sentiment we have found in our broader monitoring of U.S. Sunni and Shi’ite imams from major mosques and leading organizations, as well as by individuals affiliated with universities. They include antisemitic and pro-Hamas statements, expressions of support for the October 7th attacks and calls for further violence, denial of the atrocities perpetrated by Hamas, and anti-Israel and anti-U.S. statements.

In summation, they are saying, “There will be a permanent ceasefire between Hamas and Israel because Israel has lost the war. “But it doesn’t end with a ceasefire; that is the bare minimum; it ends with the dismantling of the terrorist racist State of Israel.”

