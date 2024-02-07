This Is the 50th Anniversary of Blazing Saddles

Today is the 50th anniversary of the release of Mel Brooks’s movie Blazing Saddles, when people were allowed to laugh at themselves.

Mel Brooks was a genius at what he did.

They won’t make movies like this any longer because they’re not PC; they’re just hysterical. Before you get to watch the movie, you have to watch this woman tell you it’s racist, blah, blah, blah.

It’s not racist – it’s the opposite. It mocks racists as dummies.

Remember when we could laugh at ourselves, and life was more carefree. The younger people don’t get to experience that.

When I was married, my father-in-law told us he felt sorry for us getting married in these times. It sounded silly, and I get it now.

These are from a different movie:

Related