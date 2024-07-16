Leaked Audio: Good News on Trump, RFK, and Vaccines

M DOWLING
In a “leaked” video, Donald Trump calls RFK and commends him for his work on childhood vaccines.

He admits concerns about the value of the COVID vaccines.

It also sounds like he was offering RFK a job within the administration, stating: “We’re going to win.”

If RFK took a position in charge of the rogue medical community, it would put the fear of God in them.

I think Donald Trump would have trouble with RFK. He’s a shoot from the hip type.

