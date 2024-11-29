Merkel Sets Off a Fuse on the Destruction of Nord Stream

The former German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, is publishing her memoirs, and she indicts the US over the destruction of Nord Stream.

According to ‘Freedom: Memoirs 1954-2021’, published on November 26, Berlin was fully aware that Washington wanted to destroy Nord Stream. And that it was just using Russia as a scapegoat to steal a massive new energy market for itself.

“The United States argued that its security interests were affected by the building of the pipeline because its ally Germany would make itself too dependent on Russia. In truth, I felt that the United States was mobilizing its formidable economic and financial resources to prevent the business ventures of other countries, even their allies,” Merkel writes.

“The United States was chiefly interested in its own economic interests, as it wanted to export to Europe LNG obtained through fracking.”

She might be referring to then-President Trump warning her against relying on Russia. She made a very foolish mistake and is looking for a fall guy.

That is her opinion, not fact. However, most people believe the Biden administration was involved in blowing up Nord Stream. Was it to sell LNG or to start a war with Russia? Actually, it was at a time that the Biden Administration, whoever they are, wanted Germany to destroy their energy sector.

Biden was next to Scholz at the White House in February 2022, saying that “there will no longer be a Nord Stream 2” if Russia enters Ukraine. Then the pipeline just mysteriously blew up in September 2022. Germany still hasn’t found those responsible.

