In an interview with Kossuth radio on Friday, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban described the current state of affairs as paradoxical. He said peace appears closer than ever, but the situation has never been as dangerous.

“According to Russian reports, American and French soldiers died in airstrikes carried out [by the Russians] on the territory of Ukraine. That means there are Western soldiers there,” he said.

“At first, you just say that you support the war. Then you send weapons there, and sooner or later, soldiers appear there who may die there. That’s exactly what happened in Ukraine with people who have military status in Western Europe and America,” he stressed, according to TASS.

“So we are in a very dangerous situation because people with military status from Western Europe or the United States can die in Ukraine today. This is what happened. We are praying for them, of course. This is a great loss for everyone. But it clearly shows the danger of escalation, thus the expansion of the war.”

Orban is very concerned about Europe. He said the new Russian hypersonic weapon ‘Hazel’ could be aimed at Europe.

He is pinning his hopes on Donald Trump. We have 52 days to go, and D.C. is escalating the war.

