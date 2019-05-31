Merkel won’t ban Hezbollah, foreign affairs minister celebrates Iran

After suggesting German Jews stop wearing yarmulkes to prevent anti-Semitic attacks, and taking it back after backlash, the Merkel administration has refused to outlaw Hezbollah. Hezbollah is the Iranian-led organization bent on terrorism and destroying Israel and all Jews.

The UK banned Hezbollah and so has The Netherlands, but German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her interior minister, Horst Seehofer, ignored an urgent plea from the country’s tiny Jewish community to outlaw the terrorist organization despite a shocking climate of antisemitism.

Merkel and Seehofer won’t even answer the question if asked. The reason is clear. They support Iran and are planning to do business with them despite U.S. sanctions.

THE FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CELEBRATES MULLAHS

The undersecretary in Germany’s Foreign Affairs Ministry, Niels Annen, said Germany won’t designate all of Hezbollah a terrorist organization.

Annen celebrated Iran’s Islamic revolution at the Tehran Embassy in February. Iran’s regime is the chief financial sponsor of Hezbollah.

Seehofer and Berlin’s mayor, Michael Müller, initiated no legal action to ban Hezbollah and stop the pro-Hezbollah and pro-Iranian regime al-Qud Day rally on Saturday in downtown Berlin.

US Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell brings up the pressing need for Germany to outlaw all of Hezbollah in the federal republic at every meeting he attends with German officials.

Berlin claims it won’t survive a court challenge, but they haven’t tried and won’t.

JEWS IN UNBELIEVABLE DANGER

Merkel told CNN on Tuesday that “There is to this day not a single synagogue, not a single daycare center for Jewish children, not a single school for Jewish children that does not need to be guarded by German policemen.”

Germany’s federal courts decided years ago that #Hizballah is a unified organization dedicated to the destruction of #Israel.

Symbols of Hizballah are banned, why not the entire organization? https://t.co/iENxflaNIr — US-Botschaft Berlin (@usbotschaft) May 29, 2019