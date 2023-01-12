Merrick Garland Appoints a Special Counsel for Biden’s Docu-Gate Problem

Merrick Garland appointed a Special Counsel to investigate the Biden docu-gate scandal. He didn’t have much of a choice after the way he treated Donald Trump.

Garland tapped Robert Hur, a former United States Attorney, to handle the investigation. The Justice Department escalated to a special counsel investigation from a mere review on Thursday after a second stash of classified documents was found inside the garage of Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware home. The first documents were found inside the Washington offices of the Penn Biden Center think tank.

I am confident that Mr. Hur will carry out his responsibility in an even-handed and urgent manner and in accordance with the highest traditions of this department,” Garland said Thursday.”

Garland is corrupt, but he had to appoint a Special Counsel.

