Merrick Garland Brazenly Claims That 5 Officers Died Due to J6

By
M Dowling
-
0
31

Merrick Garland lied again, falsely claiming five officers died as a result of the January 6 protest/riot. It’s quite remarkable that the top law enforcement officer in the country would repeat such a provable lie.

He has repeated the lie for four years. One depressed officer committed suicide six months after the protest, and Garland falsely claimed it was because of the protest.

No protesters were charged with murder. Brian Sicknick had a stroke the day after, on January 7th. It was not tied to the protest/riot. The only person who was killed was Ashli Babbitt, a Trump supporter.

Garland knows that, but keeps lying for Democrats who want to believe the worst.

There is no evidence that Brian Sicknick was harmed during the protest/riot.


