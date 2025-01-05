Marxist New York Has New Laws

New York has new laws that have a direct impact on capitalism and freedom. The hardcore Hochul left in New York is in every area of our lives.

The minimum wage will increase to $16.50 an hour in New York, Long Island, and Westchester County and $15.50 an hour in the rest of the state.

The state is taking control of businesses in myriad ways, and this is one of them.

One grocery store owner, a Hispanic immigrant, said the wage increase presents challenges to the bottom line. “It includes energy costs, insurance rates, taxes, city taxes, and now another lingering factor is shoplifting.”

Congestion Pricing

Most weekday commuters will be charged $9 to drive into Manhattan at or below 60th St. Off-peak hours will be slightly less expensive, and there will be many exemptions for Kathy Hochul’s favored people. This will raise the prices of goods.

Broker fees

The City Council did away with broker fees. Whoever hires the broker must pay the fees rather than the tenant.

Hotel Licenses

The City Council approved the Safe Hotels Act. From now on, every City Hotel must be licensed by the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection, which will be expensive and accomplish nothing.

Law Passed in 2024

Businesses must provide 20 hours of paid time off for any pregnancy-related appointments.

Another law says maternity patients must have access to a doula (an inferior midwife). Still, another law requires Medicaid to cover remote ultrasounds and fetal nonstress tests because taxpayers have endless funds.

Yet another law requires ingredients to be listed on diapers sold in the state.

Gun Laws

The gun industry must now prevent the use of pistol converters. How they do that, we cannot say.

Gun licensers must provide information about storage, child access, and violence protection and meet any specific county or local law.

There are many lawsuits against gun grabbers in New York.

The Opioid Crisis

Instead of closing the borders or arresting gang drug dealers, they will equip public institutions with taxpayer-funded Narcan and other supplies.

Gov. Hochul also signed a bill designating November 26 as Sojourner Truth Day, honoring the gallant abolitionist, while our open borders allow child and female sex trafficking (slavery). Anything representing Sojourner Truth today has been sadly taken over by the radical far-left.

The Highest Taxed State

The cost of living in New York is notoriously high, and this burden is especially apparent in the Empire State on Tax Day.

Unlike tax rates, which vary widely based on an individual’s circumstances, a “tax burden” measures the proportion of total personal income that residents pay toward state and local taxes.

New York is #! of tax-burdened states.

The real estate taxes on Long Island pay for the city and upstate. They are extraordinarily high.

