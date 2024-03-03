Merrick Garland Campaigns for Insecure Elections

Merrick Garland told black people in an Alabama church that he doubled the size of the voting rights division so that he could prevent “discriminatory, burdensome, and unnecessary” voting restrictions hampering the right to vote. Never mind that there is no evidence any black person was restricted. They vote more heavily than whites.

He claims ID requirements, security restrictions on drop boxes, and mail-in balloting are discriminatory.

He is corrupt as Hell.

Biden AG Merrick Garland, speaking at an Alabama church, says election integrity efforts — such as voter ID requirements and restrictions on ballot “drop boxes” — are “discriminatory, burdensome, and unnecessary.” pic.twitter.com/UExpO3nGbD — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 3, 2024

Biden is campaigning for Bloody Sunday and pandering for votes.

Bloody Sunday ‍♀️ Kamala Harris is scheduled to speak after leading the annual march across the bridge on Sunday afternoon. The vice-president will “honor the legacy of the civil rights movement, address the ongoing work to achieve justice for all, and encourage Americans to… pic.twitter.com/5qcdesmXZV — Joni Job (@jj_talking) March 3, 2024

Bloody Sunday ‍♀️ Joe can't walk anymore Kamala Harris is scheduled to speak after leading the annual march across the bridge on Sunday afternoon. The vice-president will “honor the legacy of the civil rights movement, address the ongoing work to achieve justice for all, and… pic.twitter.com/HgcSLMj7pe — Joni Job (@jj_talking) March 3, 2024

