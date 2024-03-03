Merrick Garland Campaigns for Insecure Elections

By
M Dowling
-
3
45

Merrick Garland told black people in an Alabama church that he doubled the size of the voting rights division so that he could prevent “discriminatory, burdensome, and unnecessary” voting restrictions hampering the right to vote. Never mind that there is no evidence any black person was restricted. They vote more heavily than whites.

He claims ID requirements, security restrictions on drop boxes, and mail-in balloting are discriminatory.

He is corrupt as Hell.

Biden is campaigning for Bloody Sunday and pandering for votes.


3 Comments
lalasayswhat
Guest
lalasayswhat
39 minutes ago

Remember when Obama wanted to make him a Supreme Court Justice and republicans blocked him? I think this is his revenge these past 3 years.

Anonymous
Guest
Anonymous
35 minutes ago
Reply to  lalasayswhat

He is an Obummer Henchman, No Doubt it.

Anonymous
Guest
Anonymous
54 minutes ago

There’s a dishonest man if there ever was one. He was put into office to protect fugitives from being prosecuted.

