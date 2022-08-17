Merrick Garland’s DOJ Is Leaking Like a Sieve

Merrick Garland has done nothing to reassure Americans that the raid of Mar-a-Lago was warranted. Why isn’t he at least doing that since he won’t release the affidavit? Professor Turley says Garland isn’t offering even modest steps to show that he is not politically motivated. The warrant is extremely broad, but Garland won’t say anything to alleviate people’s fears. That shocked Professor Turley.
Could it be that Merrick Garland doesn’t care what we think?
The DOJ is “leaking like a sieve,” Turley said, but they won’t openly let the target or the public know directly.
That’s not strange at all.
The target of these investigations, Donald Trump, is asking for it to be released, which is unusual.
The DOJ claimed nuclear information was in Trump’s storage room, but it took weeks to issue the warrant.
Does not compute.
Professor Turley said Presidents have claimed and used the authority to declassify documents unilaterally, but it has never been tested legally. The President is viewed as having this authority, and a case against that would be very difficult, Turley says. That’s especially true since Donald Trump was cooperating with the DOJ.
This is a blatant witch hunt and fishing expedition. Lavrentiy Beria would only dream of such freedom to be this corrupt.
The Raid was for President Trump’s Attorney-Client Materials so the Government would have inside information in Court. The DoJ is ignoring the fact that they Stole this material.
Turley has been led into reality by the obvious situation. The DOJ as a predatory agency, incredibly corrupt and exposed, has been leaking a lot since 2017. They stay off the record, because when they are on the record, they lose. Examples of their incredible failures are the Mueller frame operation and the Flynn trial.
We see the usual PR leaks, with constantly changing stories, symptomatic of a deceptive Intel operation. Former Intel people probably laugh privately at how obvious this is.
The president as the chief executive certainly has the power to declassify, the DOJ or a judge do not have the power to judge classifications. Turley did not try to explain where else the power would reside, other than the executive branch. If the executive branch has the power, and the president does not, then there is an entity in the executive branch operating as a 4th branch of government, which makes no sense. Turley is a yellow belly, he won’t commit to the obvious.
The President has plenary powers.
So the question remains, under whatever the law is called, I will use “Secrets Act” can a president, unilaterally, declassify information.
By a reliable witness, to get the secret clearance (there are multiple levels) a person most be trained. According to the witness the training tells people there is a process that cannot be violated, and that involves multiple tasks that require a minimum of two properly certified people. Understandably people who through training get a clearance, would see Trump as acting illegally.
So is Turley correct.
How can a a Joe Average like you or me have any concept of wwat is going on?