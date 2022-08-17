Merrick Garland’s DOJ Is Leaking Like a Sieve

Merrick Garland has done nothing to reassure Americans that the raid of Mar-a-Lago was warranted. Why isn’t he at least doing that since he won’t release the affidavit? Professor Turley says Garland isn’t offering even modest steps to show that he is not politically motivated. The warrant is extremely broad, but Garland won’t say anything to alleviate people’s fears. That shocked Professor Turley.

Could it be that Merrick Garland doesn’t care what we think?

The DOJ is “leaking like a sieve,” Turley said, but they won’t openly let the target or the public know directly.

That’s not strange at all.

The target of these investigations, Donald Trump, is asking for it to be released, which is unusual.

The DOJ claimed nuclear information was in Trump’s storage room, but it took weeks to issue the warrant.

Does not compute.

Professor Turley said Presidents have claimed and used the authority to declassify documents unilaterally, but it has never been tested legally. The President is viewed as having this authority, and a case against that would be very difficult, Turley says. That’s especially true since Donald Trump was cooperating with the DOJ.

This is a blatant witch hunt and fishing expedition. Lavrentiy Beria would only dream of such freedom to be this corrupt.

