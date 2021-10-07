Merrick Garland’s East German Stasi & the people who back him up

Merrick Garland is establishing an East German Stasi, Levin said last night on ‘Hannity’, adding that he is using a special number for offended teachers or Board members to call which is used for terrorist reports.
As he explained, the feds have NO authority to do this. This is a local law enforcement issue.
“Is Merrick Garland creating an East German Stasi-like FBI? Why is the DOJ getting involved in school board meetings and going after Moms as if they’re domestic terrorists? They’re spying and gathering intelligence on patriotic parents and unleashing the full force of the government to attack the constitutional rights of citizens throughout this country. This is an American Marxist overreach,” he said among a lot of other powerful comments.
He also talked about economics and coward Mitch McConnell. The debt ceiling is being raised to pay for their Marxist spending plans and McConnell’s going along with it.
Fortunately, Garland never made it to the Supreme Court or he would have been on that until he died.
Garland is molding the FBI, ATF, DEA and other federal law enforcement agencies into a Maxist police force to carry out the murder and enslavement of the American people. He is on a very short list of the most dangerous persons in the Marxist takeover of the USA.
I don’t care much for Mitch McConnell but i am glad he kept this POS Merrick Garland off the Supreme Court
Read that his family is making a fortune off of CRT “curriculum” materials.
Conflict of interest?
Not in Chiquitastan.
The comrades must move quickly because the frogs are restless.