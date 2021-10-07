Don Lemon calls for all OPINIONS censored if UNTRUE

















Don Lemon wants all OPINIONS truth tested. After listening to the Democrat operative/fake Facebook whistleblower yesterday, it’s clear the Left wants the Right’s opinions censored out of the public square. By the way, the Facebook ‘whistleblower’ Frances Haugen will meet with the January 6 committee. She claims the J6 event was downplayed.

On Tuesday night, Lemon said people should only be allowed to post their “opinion” if it is “true.” So who gets to judge?

“If someone says something about me, I should know that it’s Joe Smith who lives in Wisconsin,” said Lemon as he bloviated with Chris Cuomo at the opening of Lemon’s show. “You shouldn’t be allowed to just bully people with, you know, with no defense.”

Lemon and Chris Cuomo briefly discussed Facebook “whistleblower” Frances Haugen before mentioning their proposed rules and regulations for social media platforms. Every one of them would censor users, not the allegedly errant companies.

“I think there should be even more parameters on the people who use it, how people are allowed to use it,” he said. “You should be identified to the company. That doesn’t mean the company has to share your information with law enforcement unless you do something that is, you know, detrimental to your fellow citizen — a threat or something like that.”

Then he said something that was 180 degrees opposite.

“You should know who is responding to you and who’s putting it out there, as well.” He would like to see a platform where “everybody is registered so that they have to own it. In fact, I would like it if people use their own names.”

Lemon should go live in Australia. They are doing exactly that now.

“What is put on your platform at the very least should be true. Let’s start there,” Lemon said.

Cuomo asked, what about opinion.

Lemon said opinion too. He obviously doesn’t know the definition of an opinion. This petty despot wants to shut down any opinion he doesn’t agree with and that is basically what social media is doing now.

Lemon told him, “You can have opinions based in fact.”

Fact-checkers have told me the same thing. The far-left looney fact-checkers are doing that now.

He doesn’t much care about the 1st Amendment and said he knows it is “stopping people from saying what they want, censoring people. But I think that we are well beyond that point,” he added. “This isn’t about censorship. This is about doing what is right.”

Who the hay is this know-nothing to take away our 1st Amendment?

Who will be the arbiter of truth? Anyone he agrees with?

He also wants consequences for the disobedient.

CNN's Don Lemon calls for more censorship of users on social media platforms. Says posts should be "regulated" and there should be "consequences" for information that is "not true."

At least he doesn’t have much of an audience although any is too much. He’s a dangerous anti-American tyrant with a megaphone.

Joy Reid and Laurence O'Donnell again join CNN's entire prime-time line up in falling below the humiliating line of 1 million total viewers. Joy has fewer viewers than the shows before & after her. Don Lemon & Anderson Cooper barely getting 500k total. Almost no viewers under 55.

How far are we from this?

