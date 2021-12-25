Merry Christmas Everyone!

















The 3 stages of man: He believes in Santa Claus. He doesn’t believe in Santa Claus. He is Santa Claus.”

Have a wonderful Christmas and Happy New Year from us to you! May God bless you all.

Recently, I found out that Christmas is no longer celebrated in our schools here on Long Island so as to not isolate children from different persuasions. However, Christmas is also secular and a national holiday. Santa Claus and Christmas trees are not Christian.

It should be a day to unite us, leaving out the religious aspect. Slowly, all the fun things about the US that unite us are separating us, thanks to the hard-Left.

People coming to this country with many different religions can enjoy a secular Christmas and should. It is a special tradition. America was founded on a Christian-Judeo philosophy and it is the philosophy that made this country great. Unfortunately, too many people have learned only the negative aspects of our history thanks to an insidious movement from the Left.

Saqib Bhatti, the Conservative MP for Meriden, England, said: “As a Muslim, I find it ridiculous we can’t enjoy this special time of year. I look forward to showing my new son his first Christmas tree. The idea you can’t mention Christmas is completely ridiculous. It’s a time to celebrate, whatever your background. It’s part of the British culture I love. It’s the celebration of all cultures that makes this the most welcoming country in the world.”

“I’m proud of that and proud to celebrate Christmas. The Blob [disparaging name for civil service who said Christmas is offensive] needs to stop waging war on Christmas and get on with delivering for the British people.”

US schools need to stop waging war against Christmas as well. It’s fun for the children.

Here’s the biblical version via Erick Erickson:

Luke 2

The Birth of Jesus Christ

1In those days a decree went out from Caesar Augustus that all the world should be registered.2This was the first registration when Quirinius was governor of Syria. 3And all went to be registered, each to his own town. 4And Joseph also went up from Galilee, from the town of Nazareth, to Judea, to the city of David, which is called Bethlehem, because he was of the house and lineage of David, 5to be registered with Mary, his betrothed, who was with child. 6And while they were there, the time came for her to give birth. 7And she gave birth to her firstborn son and wrapped him in swaddling cloths and laid him in a manger, because there was no place for them in the inn.

The Shepherds and the Angels

8And in the same region there were shepherds out in the field, keeping watch over their flock by night. 9And an angel of the Lord appeared to them, and the glory of the Lord shone around them, and they were filled with great fear. 10And the angel said to them, “Fear not, for behold, I bring you good news of great joy that will be for all the people. 11For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, who is Christ the Lord. 12And this will be a sign for you: you will find a baby wrapped in swaddling cloths and lying in a manger.” 13And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God and saying,

14“Glory to God in the highest,

and on earth peace among those with whom he is pleased!”

15When the angels went away from them into heaven, the shepherds said to one another, “Let us go over to Bethlehem and see this thing that has happened, which the Lord has made known to us.”16And they went with haste and found Mary and Joseph, and the baby lying in a manger. 17And when they saw it, they made known the saying that had been told them concerning this child. 18And all who heard it wondered at what the shepherds told them. 19But Mary treasured up all these things, pondering them in her heart. 20And the shepherds returned, glorifying and praising God for all they had heard and seen, as it had been told them.

21And at the end of eight days, when he was circumcised, he was called Jesus, the name given by the angel before he was conceived in the womb.

The Story of Christmas:

While Hanukkah has passed, we would like to also offer the story of Hanukkah to our Jewish friends.

