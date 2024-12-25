Merry Christmas & Happy Hanukkah

Have a very Merry Christmas and a very Happy Hanukkah. I hope this year brings you joy and happiness.

It is rare for these two holidays to fall on the same day. While Christmas is a fixed date in the Gregorian calendar, Hanukkah follows the Jewish lunar calendar, beginning on the 25th of Kislev.

The media keeps reporting misinformation. Some say the two holidays only fall on the same day once every hundred years, or four times every hundred years or five times since 1900.

I believe this is correct: The first day of Hanukkah and Christmas have only coincided a handful of times since 1900, according to the Jewish Federations of North America. The holidays started on the same day in 1910, 1921, 1959, and 2005.

For me, this is a sacred Holy Day, but Christmas is also our national holiday.

The Sentinel team wishes everyone a Blessed day.

Maura

