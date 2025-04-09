Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Worked with CCP, Could Face Criminal Charges

“These allegations are explosive,” Josh Hawley said. “The public deserves to hear every single detail, and they’re going to hear it on Wednesday.”

The Missouri senator was remarking about one of the president’s billionaire supporters Monday during a Fox News appearance on “The Will Cain Show.”

“I’ve had Mark Zuckerberg testify in front of me many times, and he has said over and over that they never work with China, they’ve never made any concessions to Chinese Communist Party, they would never censor, etcetera, etcetera. By the way, we know all that’s false,” Hawley said. “They’ve censored right here in the United States – the Hunter Biden laptop story, I mean hello – and now as it turns out, they were working hand in glove with the CCP.”

Hawley chairs the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Counterterrorism. He notified Zuckerberg that he could face criminal charges.

“If he’s committed perjury, Congress has access that we can take, we can hold him in contempt of Congress, we can refer him to the Department of Justice for investigation and prosecution – that I just want to emphasize – our investigation is just beginning,” Hawley said.

Hawley said that what was “really astounding” to him was Facebook’s reported work with Beijing to “build censorship tools” that he said could be used against American users. This includes facial recognition implementations, a “special kill switch” to suppress news, and other mechanisms he said would allow the social media giant to “track dissidents.”

“This is incredible stuff,” he said. “All of it has been denied by Facebook, and that is what is so explosive here. It appears that Facebook has been lying to the public and lying to Congress for years now.”

“We’re going to get the truth on Wednesday,” Hawley concluded, adding that the whistleblower is cooperating fully with his committee.

“We are going do a full-scale investigation, and I can tell you, as a prosecutor, we will follow the facts wherever they go, and we will give the truth, and we will make it to available to the American people,” he said.

Zuckerberg told us that he didn’t work with China & that he’d never censor But we know that’s false—look no further than Hunter Biden’s laptop Meta’s been working hand in glove with Communist China, and now they’ve put a gag order on the whistleblower who’s exposing it pic.twitter.com/3XIoItxAK7 — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) April 7, 2025

