George Conway Sobs Over Donald Trump

George Conway Isn’t Well

George Conway was sobbing on The Bulwark over Donald Trump. He sobbed over law firms making deals with Donald Trump instead of going bankrupt. The TDS victim thinks he’s defending the rule of law and democracy.

The firms that capitulated had smeared Trump, engaged in lawfare, and just plain lied. Now, they have to balance their attacks with some positive comments.

Never-Trumper George Conway is literally CRYING over Trump… pic.twitter.com/3iRbs0QGZp — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 8, 2025

Here’s more.

Georgie stands up for the Trump Derangement System. He was especially upset about the Weiss firm, caving and carrying on about leftist Judge Rifkin’s name on the door. President Trump used their tactics against these vicious firms, and they couldn’t afford to fight. So, now they have to give him some positive publicity.

Conway is on the fake Schumer-Style democracy tangent.

