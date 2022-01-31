Mexican Governor Has Her Second US Anchor Baby

Marina del Pilar Avila Olmeda is the governor of the Mexican state of Baja California and she gave birth to an anchor baby on US soil, only 34 miles from her home. She gave birth to her first child in the same place six years before.

Both children will also have Mexican citizenship.

This is just so wrong.

The illegal aliens aren’t the only ones taking advantage of the anchor baby footnote. The wealthy from all over the world are doing the same thing.

We’ve made a joke out of our citizenship in every way possible.

These maternity opportunists are defrauding the US taxpayers upon the invitation of a former Justice. They are birth tourists and there are even birth hotels arranged for by travel agents in foreign countries.

These children can eventually go to college for free, receive social security and any number of other benefits. The U.S.-born children can also sponsor their family to America.

We are such suckers. No other country does anything like this.

HOW WE GOT ANCHOR BABIES

In 1982, Justice William Brennan snuck a footnote into a Supreme Court decision — Plyler v. Doe — which created citizenship for children of illegal aliens.

Under the 14th Amendment, he wrote, “no plausible distinction with respect to Fourteenth Amendment ‘jurisdiction’ can be drawn between resident aliens whose entry into the United States was lawful and resident aliens whose entry was unlawful.” That decision had nothing to do with the 14th Amendment.

Brennan’s so-called authority for that statement was from a book written by some guy without credentials.

The intent of the Amendment was to protect freed slaves from sleazy states that would deprive blacks of their basic rights. It was never intended to cover foreigners and that was even mentioned by the author of the Amendment, Sen. Jacob Howard of Michigan.

IT’S NOT WHAT THE FOUNDING FATHERS INTENDED

Since 1982, foreigners have poured into the country to have their babies and collect welfare. It’s not what the Founding Fathers had in mind and the footnote is a misinterpretation.

