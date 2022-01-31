What Will the DoJ Do With This Damning Evidence Re the 2020 Election?

We posted a recently published clip of surveillance footage that appears to show ballot harvesters in Georgia during the 2020 election. Ballot harvesting is illegal in Georgia. There is an investigation by the corrupt secretary of state Raffensperger — if he can be trusted.

The evidence was gathered by Catherine Englebrecht’s True the Vote.

There is also a witness who said he was paid over $45,000 to harvest ballots.

Dinesh D’Souza has a better clip here:

This is explosive material and there is allegedly more of this in other states. There have been investigations that showed enormous irregularities and now we have real concrete evidence of massive fraud. The people who did harvested ballots, engaged in depositing thousands of illicit votes.

Back in August, the organization and the relentless Katherine Englebrecht collected tons of evidence, including videos, of ballot harvesting.

A total of 19,000 ballots were found in one dropbox alone in Georgia. Surveillance shows only 24 people ever visited the drop box during that weekend. True the Vote addressed this. They have video surveillance and timestamps to back up the same thing happening at 27 individual drop boxes.

Englebrecht’s organization had the cellphone pings of the ballot traffickers. They found 242 suspected ballot traffickers in Georgia and 202 traffickers in Arizona. According to the data, each trafficker went to an average of 23 ballot drop boxes. They had hired contractors to track them.

Two-thirds of Georgia counties failed to show a chain of custody for these Zuckerboxes.

Why the Left Goes Nuts

This is why the Left goes nuts if anyone says the election was corrupt. They either know or suspect it was.

Who honestly thinks Biden got 81 million votes honestly?

The corrupt DoJ won’t want this out. Perhaps Raffensperger is going to squash it. It just seems like this could be a very risky proposition for a lot of people.

It is hard to imagine any scenario where the DoJ does the right thing. They’ve known about this, they had to know, and all they’ve done as a result is to try to classify all Americans on the Right as domestic terrorists.

Related