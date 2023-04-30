Mexican National Who Murdered 5 People Was Deported 3 Times

San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers told Breitbart Texas on Sunday that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers deported 38-year-old Francisco Oropeza, a Mexican national now wanted for five alleged murders, in three separate incidents. Sheriff Capers and other sources advised that the last time ICE officers removed Oropeza was in 2016.

The illegal alien suspect is a Mexican national, and the five murdered victims are Honduran nationals here illegally, looking for a better life. Todd Bensman of CIS said the area of San Jacinto is known as an illegal alien enclave.

Oropeza is armed and dangerous. Sheriff Capers said Oropeza could be “anywhere.”

“He could be anywhere now,” Capers said Saturday evening, explaining how investigators have widened their perimeter from about 5 or 6 square miles to “as much as 10 or 20 depending on whether or not he crossed the highline wire.”

The dogs lost his scent in the water.

The Murders

Oropeza is accused of murdering five innocent people, including an 8-year-old boy. Three children survived because two women laid on top of their bodies.

The deceased victims have been identified as Sonia Argentina Guzman, 25; Daniel Enrique Laso Guzman, 8; Diana Velazquez Alvarado, 21; Julisa Molina Rivera, 31; and Jose Jonathan Casarez, 18. Capers detailed how the suspect was known to shoot his AR-15 Style 223 outside his home, as evidenced by the number of shell casings in the yard. It had to be an illegal gun.

There were ten people in the home and five survived.

The Witness Explains What Happened

Wilson Garcia, a survivor who reportedly owns the home where the shooting unfolded, told KTRK he was the one who stepped outside because his 1-month-old was trying to sleep.

“We had company. We were going to make something to eat, the guy, came out, and he was shooting. We asked him to be quiet ’cause my baby was scared,” Garcia said via a translator. He recalled telling Oropeza that he would call the police, but before he could do so, the suspect came to his front door and shot his wife, Sonia, where she was standing.

“I never thought that he would shoot. Then he went room to room, looking for people,” Garcia said. “He couldn’t catch up to me. The bullets were hitting (everywhere),” Fox News reported.

